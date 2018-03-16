GA senator honors Lee County football team

Georgia Senator Greg Kirk presented the Lee County High School football team with a resolution at the school Friday morning.

The resolution celebrates the team who won the state title this past year and for showing great pride in their school.

Kirk said he wanted to recognize the achievements the team has made by winning the first state football title in the school's history.

"They've got a great foundation here that they have built with their learning," said Kirk. "Their intellect and also the discipline they learn from playing football and being a part of a team that will help them and propel them to be winners at life. I think it's real exciting to be a part of what's happened here at Lee County here this year."

Senator Kirk said in the four years he's been in office, he's worked to recognize teams like the Trojans and he hopes to continue to do so.

