Dougherty Co. SO reports decrease in crime numbers for 2017

The 2017 crime statistics for Dougherty County are lower compared to years past, according to Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul.

The Dougherty County Sheriff's Office completed its 2017 annual report this week.

Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul says during the storms between January to April 2017, warrants served and civil papers received dropped.

That's because some of these people were either homeless or changed addresses after the storms.

He said last year was a challenging year for his office.

Evictions dropped 14 percent from 2016.

But there were 397 cases in which sheriff's deputies had to assist with someone involved with substance abuse or mental health issues.

Those people were transported out of town to get the help they needed.

"We're up to almost 50 percent in the jail now with our inmate population that's either seeing a psychiatrist or taking some kind of psychotropic medication to deal with their illness or whatever type of behaviors they have," explained Sproul.

And within the criminal investigations division, 175 cases were cleared last year.

Which Sproul said is also a number that's down because of the storms.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.