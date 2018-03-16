Flu still present, but subsiding in Southwest Georgia

As we enter the middle of March it seems like this year's deadly flu season is behind us.

Over the past few weeks, statistics show that there have been fewer cases. But public health officials say that doesn't mean we're in the clear.

Officials at the Southwest Georgia Public Health Department say our region has had one confirmed case in which the flu was fatal.

But Public Health Director for Southwest Georgia, Charles Ruis said the number of laboratory-confirmed cases has declined.

And the number of emergency room visits for a flu-like illness are also dropping.

While the season does look to be much better, Ruis said the season is not over.

There are still cases affecting the Southwest Georgia community.

He is still urging people to not their let guard down.

"Influenza can be fatal. Even though the number of cases in the community may be going down, for individuals who have compromised health already, or for the very young or very old influenza can still be deadly at any time of the year," explained Ruis.

And those with chronic diseases that affect the lungs, heart or kidneys are also more likely to become ill with the flu.

If you still have not gotten your flu shot, it's not too late.

You can go to the Dougherty County Health Department on South Slappey Boulevard during normal business hours to get a shot for free.

