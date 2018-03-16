Fitzgerald program helps students after school

A program designed for students after school says the community stands with their efforts.

For 21 years the Monitor Enrichment Program in Fitzgerald has helped families in the community as an afterschool program.

The children not only review what's taught in school but also life skills.

Serving 43 children, program leaders say they could always rely on help from the community.

"We are a rural community, so some of our resources and choices for actives are limited, and also childcare can be very limited for working families and sometimes unaffordable, but we give them the option to have their children in a safe learning environment," said Program Director Vanessa Malton.

The program keeps children ages 5 to 13.

Malton says she will continue to make sure the kids have a safe environment to be part of.

