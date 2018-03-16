Fitzgerald program helps students after school - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Fitzgerald program helps students after school

By Marilyn Parker, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
Vanessa Malton (Source: WALB) Vanessa Malton (Source: WALB)
FITZGERALD, GA (WALB) -

A program designed for students after school says the community stands with their efforts.

For 21 years the Monitor Enrichment Program in Fitzgerald has helped families in the community as an afterschool program. 

The children not only review what's taught in school but also life skills.

Serving 43 children, program leaders say they could always rely on help from the community.

"We are a rural community, so some of our resources and choices for actives are limited, and also childcare can be very limited for working families and sometimes unaffordable, but we give them the option to have their children in a safe learning environment," said Program Director Vanessa Malton.

The program keeps children ages 5 to 13.

Malton says she will continue to make sure the kids have a safe environment to be part of.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Fitzgerald program helps students after school

    Fitzgerald program helps students after school

    Friday, March 16 2018 2:59 AM EDT2018-03-16 06:59:36 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    A program designed for students after school says the community stands with their efforts. For 21 years the Monitor Enrichment Program in Fitzgerald has helped families in the community as an afterschool program. 

    More >>

    A program designed for students after school says the community stands with their efforts. For 21 years the Monitor Enrichment Program in Fitzgerald has helped families in the community as an afterschool program. 

    More >>

  • iHeartMedia files for bankruptcy

    iHeartMedia files for bankruptcy

    Friday, March 16 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-16 06:48:33 GMT
    iHeartMedia Inc. has filed for bankruptcy protection to reduce debt by more than $10 billion. (Source: iHeartMedia.com)iHeartMedia Inc. has filed for bankruptcy protection to reduce debt by more than $10 billion. (Source: iHeartMedia.com)

    WALB has learned that iHeartMedia Inc. has filed for bankruptcy protection to reduce debt by more than $10 billion. 

    More >>

    WALB has learned that iHeartMedia Inc. has filed for bankruptcy protection to reduce debt by more than $10 billion. 

    More >>

  • Dougherty Co. Sheriff: Officers are 'hurting'

    Dougherty Co. Sheriff: Officers are 'hurting'

    Friday, March 16 2018 2:45 AM EDT2018-03-16 06:45:31 GMT
    Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul (Source: WALB)Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul (Source: WALB)
    Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul (Source: WALB)Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul (Source: WALB)

    Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul brought his concerns before the Dougherty County Commission this week.

    More >>

    Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul brought his concerns before the Dougherty County Commission this week.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly