Dougherty Co. Sheriff: Officers are 'hurting' - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Dougherty Co. Sheriff: Officers are 'hurting'

Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul (Source: WALB) Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul (Source: WALB)
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul said his officers are "hurting."

Sproul brought his concerns before the Dougherty County Commission this week.

He said neighboring communities with a fraction of Dougherty County's population pay more.

Sproul said he's lost 373 employees in the decade he has been Sheriff and at least 50 people have gone on to work with a nearby agency.

"Many of them work 3 and 4 part-time jobs and as much overtime as they can in the jail to supplement their family needs and to take care of their families," said Sproul.

Sproul also said it's a grave concern because of what he calls the "burn-out factor" and health issues related to being overworked.

He is requesting officers get paid what they deserve or the community will be in danger of losing more seasoned law enforcement officers.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

