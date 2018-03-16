Dougherty Co. Sheriff: Officers are 'hurting'

A program designed for students after school says the community stands with their efforts. For 21 years the Monitor Enrichment Program in Fitzgerald has helped families in the community as an afterschool program.More >>
A program designed for students after school says the community stands with their efforts. For 21 years the Monitor Enrichment Program in Fitzgerald has helped families in the community as an afterschool program.More >>
WALB has learned that iHeartMedia Inc. has filed for bankruptcy protection to reduce debt by more than $10 billion.More >>
WALB has learned that iHeartMedia Inc. has filed for bankruptcy protection to reduce debt by more than $10 billion.More >>
Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul brought his concerns before the Dougherty County Commission this week.More >>
Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul brought his concerns before the Dougherty County Commission this week.More >>
Speeders on two busy Albany roads will soon be forced to slow down. That's because crews will pour concrete speed tables this month.More >>
Speeders on two busy Albany roads will soon be forced to slow down. That's because crews will pour concrete speed tables this month.More >>
Sumter County Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire on Freeman Avenue Wednesday evening and saved a small dog.More >>
Sumter County Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire on Freeman Avenue Wednesday evening and saved a small dog.More >>