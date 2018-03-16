Speed tables to be installed in 2 Albany neighborhoods

Speeders on two busy Albany roads will soon be forced to slow down.

That's because crews will pour concrete speed tables this month.

City of Albany contractors will install speed tables on the 2500 block of East Alberson Drive, and the 3200 block of Harvest Lane.

People who live on these roads complained to city leaders about speeders.

The city clocked drivers and found that at least 85 percent of cars were going more than 4 mph over the speed limit, qualifying those roads for speed calming devices.

The City's Assistant Manager expects the speed tables to be installed before the end of the month.

