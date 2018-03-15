Small pup rescued after Sumter Co. house fire

Firefighters managed to revive the dog they found after a house fire. (Source: Sumter County Fire & Rescue's Facebook page)

Batallion Chief Boley and Firefighter Bell work to revive the homeowners dog. (Source: Sumter: County Fire & Rescue's Facebook page)

Sumter County Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire on Freeman Avenue Wednesday evening and saved a small dog.

According to a Facebook post, crews quickly put out the blaze that was confined to the kitchen area of a home in the 200 block of South Freeman Avenue just before 6 p.m.

The post said a small dog, that wasn't breathing due to smoke, was found inside the home.

Firefighters then used a pet oxygen resuscitation kit and revived the small pup and returned it to its owners.

