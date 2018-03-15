Small pup rescued after Sumter Co. house fire - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Small pup rescued after Sumter Co. house fire

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
Batallion Chief Boley and Firefighter Bell work to revive the homeowners dog. (Source: Sumter: County Fire & Rescue's Facebook page) Batallion Chief Boley and Firefighter Bell work to revive the homeowners dog. (Source: Sumter: County Fire & Rescue's Facebook page)
Firefighters managed to revive the dog they found after a house fire. (Source: Sumter County Fire & Rescue's Facebook page) Firefighters managed to revive the dog they found after a house fire. (Source: Sumter County Fire & Rescue's Facebook page)
SUMTER CO., GA (WALB) -

Sumter County Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire on Freeman Avenue Wednesday evening and saved a small dog.

According to a Facebook post, crews quickly put out the blaze that was confined to the kitchen area of a home in the 200 block of South Freeman Avenue just before 6 p.m.

The post said a small dog, that wasn't breathing due to smoke, was found inside the home.

Firefighters then used a pet oxygen resuscitation kit and revived the small pup and returned it to its owners.

