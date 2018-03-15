Mt. Zion Church holds informational job training for the unemployed

This was the first of a series of training events. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County leaders are aiming to lower crime rates by getting more people to work. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County leaders are aiming to lower crime rates by getting more people to work.

Mt. Zion Church hosted it's first job training session Thursday evening, targeted at South Georgians who are unemployed or underemployed.

Participants learned what was needed to register for job training programs in the transportation industry.

This was organized by District 2 Commissioner John Hayes, who is actively working to make Dougherty County a safer place.

His hope is that by getting residents jobs, this will lower crime in the county.

"One of the ways for us to reduce our incidents of violent crime, particularly homicides, is to create gainful employment so that's where that came about," said Hayes.

Hayes said this was the first of a series of training events.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.