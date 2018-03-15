iHeartMedia files for bankruptcy - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

iHeartMedia files for bankruptcy

By Whitney Shelton, Reporter
iHeartMedia Inc. has filed bankruptcy as protection to reduce debt by more than $10 billion. (Source: iHeartMedia.com) iHeartMedia Inc. has filed bankruptcy as protection to reduce debt by more than $10 billion. (Source: iHeartMedia.com)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

WALB has learned that iHeartMedia Inc. has filed bankruptcy as protection to reduce debt by more than $10 billion. 

iHeartMedia owns six radio stations in Albany, 96.3, 98.3 The Beat, 98.1 Kiss FM, 960 AM The Light, Power 97.3 and B100 FM.

The company also owns a total of 44 stations throughout Georgia which includes locations in Atlanta, Savannah, Macon and Columbus. 

WALB reached out to iHeartMedia representatives in New York who gave us this statement regarding the bankruptcy: 

"iHeartMedia and all our stations are operating business as usual, and listeners and fans won't notice any difference in the programming, on-air personalities and stations they love." -Wendy Goldberg with iHeartMedia.

