Glenn Dasher exhibit opens at Albany Museum of Art

The Albany Museum of Art opened a new exhibit Thursday night for Sculptor Glenn Dasher's thought-provoking work.

Dasher makes sculptures and monuments out of items that mostly come from a junkyard.

Dasher said he hopes his projects let others tap into their past experiences and figure out what the projects mean for themselves.

AMA Director of Education Chloe Hinton said it isn't every day that they get an artist like Dasher at the museum.

"To have an artist of his caliber here in Albany is awesome especially since he's willing to work with the students here in Albany," said Hinton.

The exhibit will be open until June.

Officials at the museum plan to host workshops where participants will be able to talk about their creative ideas directly with Dasher.

