Dougherty County School System gets reaccredited

The Dougherty County School System has been reaccredited for the next five years.

The reaccreditation process takes a look at how the school system is doing as a whole and how the teachers and staff members are working with students both in the classroom and out in the community.

Last October, school experts visited six schools, observed 54 classrooms and conducted 116 interviews with staff, parents and community partners for the reaccreditation.

DCSS officials said they are proud of the study results.

"We had some pretty powerful practices when it came to our community partnership and engagement and that we had some very strong learning supports in place for our teachers, staff and students," said DCSS Spokesperson J.D. Sumner.

One area where officials saw room for growth included developing a way to monitor how well schools are progressing on their school improvement plan.

Sumner said they DCSS has taken this into consideration and is working to improve.

