Hall of famer and former Albany High great holds book signing

Bobby Jackson, a former NFL star and former Albany High great and FSU Seminole, held a book signing Thursday afternoon at the Merry Acres hotel for anyone who wanted to hear about his story.

Jackson spent four years working on his book "Straight out of CME," and has finally released it to the public.

This book tell his story of his life growing up, his NFL career, and his life after football.

"Basically I just thought I had a story to tell." Said Jackson. "I just wanted to be an example for people who told them they couldn't do something. I was told I was too small to play football. So I showed that if you work hard and take advice, and do the right things you'll have a chance."

Jackson said he wouldn't be where he is in his life if it wasn't for his friends and family, and those who pushed him to the path he has taken now.

