Junior League of Albany hosts fundraiser to help feed children in need

Many families and their children in the community will be fed now thanks to a fundraising event at an Albany restaurant.

The Junior League of Albany partnered with Austin's Firegrill and Oyster Bar on Thursday for the 'No Child Hungry' fundraiser.

For every food purchase, 10 percent of the proceeds from the entire day went to Second Harvest of South Georgia.

The event will help provide meals for kids after school, on the weekends and during extended school breaks.

"This is an important event for us tonight because this gives us the opportunity to address one of our most important factors, which is making a difference in the lives of, traditionally, women and children. So of course with this event addressing childhood hunger, it meets that mission," said Junior League of Albany Provisional Chairman Reedi Hawkins.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Second Harvest of South Georgia.

The fundraiser was from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in joining the organization for its next event can visit the Junior League of Albany's website.

