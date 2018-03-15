Albany elementary school launches new reading program

Students and parents were able to get free books at Thursday's Lunch and Learn event on the lawn of the school. (Source: WALB)

The school launched a new reading program this year called, "Success for All." (Source: WALB)

Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary held a lunch and learn for students and their parents to learn new reading strategies. (Source: WALB)

One Albany school made reading look fun at a Lunch and Learn on the Lawn event during school hours on Thursday.

Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary held a lunch and learn program for parents and their kids in first through fifth grades.

This year, the school launched a new reading initiative called 'Success for All' to help children read on or above their grade level.

During Thursday's event, parents were able to learn, eat and discover strategies to help their children's reading and comprehension.

School officials said this is a way to get the kids back on track and ready for milestone assessments at the end of the year.

"With our event, from today, our parents were able to learn additional strategies that are components of the program that we needed them to learn more about to help them do a better job of supporting their scholars," said Principal Vontressa Childs.

Parents at the school are required to read with their children for 30 minutes each night. The students then come back to school and complete a 90-minute literacy block each day.

With the new program, the school has already seen improvements in overall student literacy.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.