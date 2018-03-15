Several roads in Camilla benefit from major resurfacing project

Streets like Brimberry Street and MacArthur Drive were a few of the streets involved in the project. (Source: WALB)

A railroad crossing was also included in the city's road repair project. (Source: WALB)

Trace Crass said she has been in Camilla for four years and she's happy to see the improvements. (Source: WALB)

Residental streets were also included in the road paving improvement project. (Source: WALB)

Nearly seven major streets in Camilla were a part of the city's $700,000 road resurfacing project. (Source: WALB)

The City of Camilla just finished a major $700,000 road resurfacing project that took crews no time to complete.

The major project took the city of Camilla all of two weeks to finish. Officials started the bidding process in January and began paving this month.

Now that everything is completed, the community is happy it's done.

"Some of these roads were very bad. Lots of bumps, potholes, just really rough roads," explained resident Trace Crass.

Crass has lived in Camilla for four years and said the roads have been rough. That's a problem she won't have to worry about anymore, thanks to this road resurfacing project on some of the city's most traveled roadways.

"We had several streets that were in need of pavement and we get some grant money from the state to do some of that," said Camilla Utilities Director Larry Crumb.

Seven main and residential streets were fixed up, including a railroad crossing.

Roads like Brimberry Street, MacArthur Drive, Thomas and Cochran streets were repaved or widened in under two weeks.

"Well they were asphalt streets, but they were pretty wore out. Where if you had a water leak or sewer problems you have to dig the street up and the asphalt get's torn up," explained Crumb.

Now that the resurfacing project is complete, both city leaders and Crass feel that life will be much easier.

"It makes our maintenance easier because we have fresh new pavement in a lot of areas but what it does for the citizens in the community is it just makes traveling around the city easier and nicer," said Crumb.

As for Crass, she said the streets messed up her car in the past, but now things are much better.

"I'm very happy with the way they have done these roads. They look so good. So smooth to drive through," said Crass.

The city said they still have over $150,000 left that could be used for more road repairs or city equipment.

Those projects will be determined at a later date.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.