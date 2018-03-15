Second Wind Dreams makes Valdosta resident's wish a reality

Dorthy Jones dances the day away with some friendly characters! (Source: WALB)

It is never too late for your dreams to come true and Nancy Jones is a living proof after she took her dream tour of Wild Adventures Theme Park.

Dressed as her favorite character, Dorothy from the "Wizard of Oz," Jones was able to feed some lions, tigers and bears.

It was all thanks to Pruitt Health and Second Wind Dreams who go above and beyond to make their residents wishes come true.

"It's going good, I got to see the elephants or elephant. It was nice because she really enjoyed it and I enjoyed it too," explained Jones.

Jones got the chance to participate in an animal show, feeding more of the very animals that she adores.

Jones is 69-years-old and has been a resident at Pruitt Health for several years now.

