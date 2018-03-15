80K+ bees removed from Anderson City home after more than 70 years

According to the family, the bees have called the house their home for more than 70 years (Source: WALB)

A master beekeeper pulled more than 25-pounds of bees from a room at a home in Anderson City on Thursday.

According to the homeowners, the bees called it their home for more than 70 years.

Between 80,000 and 100,000 bees were removed from the room by bee expert and The Buzz Fuzz Owner Dale Richter.

Richter said it's incredible how long the bees were in the house.

"Unbelievable for that length of time for bees to be here. Seeing what I've seen this morning, I believe it. And they've been relatively calm, but it's quite a number of bees up here," said Richter. "Well in this particular house, it had paneling wood over the existing wood, which was one-by. So, I had to take the paneling off, then I had to cut the one-by off and then get to the bees and try to control them."

Richter said he will take the bees to a safe place for them to live.

He said bees are an important part of the environment and shouldn't be killed.

