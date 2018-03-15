New recycling center now open in Moultrie

A new recycling center is now open in Moultrie. (Source: WALB)

A new recycling center is now open in Moultrie.

The new center is located on 1st Street Northeast, across from Moultrie City Hall.

The new facility will be open 24 hours, 7 days a week.

You can drop off aluminum, empty metal cans and corrugated cardboard.

Mayor Bill McIntosh said it's nice to offer this service to people in Moultrie once again.

"We had been a part of that and then had some bumps in the road and had to get out, now we're getting back into it and hopefully in a bigger way from this point forward," said McIntosh.

The recyclables will be taken to a local recycler.

The profit from recycling will go to the Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.