Thomasville residents unhappy with apartment construction

Neighbors around a newly built apartment complex in Thomasville are frustrated, saying the original plan for the complex is not what has been built.

The Market Station Apartments are located off Smith Avenue, backing up to homes off of Palm Avenue and Rachel Lane.

People who live in the Sunnydale Subdivision in Thomasville are begging city leaders to make good on their promises from April of 2014 when the Market Station Apartments were approved.

According to minutes from the planning and zoning commission in 2014, the neighbors asked for a 50-foot buffer, no trees removed from the property so there would be privacy and no traffic cut-throughs.

"Traffic to me is vehicles, pedestrians and bikers," said resident Jinanne Parrish.

The subdivision has been around for more than 50 years, many people telling me they are empty nesters and moved to the area because of the peace and quiet. Now they're left with a huge headache.

"Our subdivision has been crime free and litter free since inception in the 1950s," said Parrish.

Parrish is one of many residents off Palm Avenue who does not support pedestrian and bicycle traffic through the proposed cutaways off Brown and Whitehurst streets.

"I am asking you, would you want people roaming through your neighborhood at all hours of the day and night, littering and messing up your neighborhood?" asked Parrish.

Privacy is a huge concern for Gary Florent who lives off of Rachel Lane, an apartment building backs up less than 20 feet from his backyard.

Emails exchanged between homeowners and the developer show both sides, the former city engineers and developer are blaming each other for the placement of the buildings next to their backyards.

Interim City Manager Kha McDonald released this statement to WALB on Thursday:

"Yesterday, our “Rachel Lane – Positive Engagement” team had a very productive meeting to brainstorm ideas that would address concerns of the area’s residents. Our goal is to meet with residents as early as next week to provide information and get their feedback. We want to mend fences and regain their confidence."

WALB has reached out to both the leasing office and the developer but we have not heard back at this time.

