Thomas Co. leaders focus on need for rural internet

Thomasville and Thomas County leaders are working together to bring in funding to boost internet access in rural areas.

The FCC, under its Connect America Fund, plans to spend $2 billion over the next 10 years for internet in rural areas.

Thomas County leaders passed a resolution yesterday as an endorsement from the county to the city of Thomasville for an application to the FCC for phase 2 of the Connect America Fund.

This phase of the application approves the city and county's eligibility to the FCC as a telecommunications provider, showing financials and the need within the community.

"It would be very beneficial to Thomas County as a whole, certainly improves economic development and other characteristics throughout the community," said Assistant Superintendent of Utilities Chris White.

On the resolution, it states many rural areas in Thomas County currently have no broadband, and where it is available the quality of the service ranges from 5 to 25 megabytes.

