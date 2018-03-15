Most Wanted: Frank Smith Jr.

Turner County deputies are looking for a man accused of attacking a family member with a brick.

Deputies say Frank Smith Jr., 67, beat his wife with a gardening brick back in September.

Smith is wanted for aggravated assault and aggravated battery for the beating of his wife. He is also on parole for a prior murder charge and has a warrant for parole violation.

Smith 6'3" and weighs 220 pounds. He was last seen driving a maroon Dodge Ram pickup.

He could be in the Valdosta area.

If you know where Smith is, please call the Ashburn Police Department at (229) 567-2323 or 911.

