Fitzgerald hangout spot combines good conversation, antique cars

The Man Cave, along East Central Avenue, is where the local retired folks meet to talk about everything under the sun, and work on cars.

Inside the cave, you can find a 1967 Chevrolet pick-up truck, a 1955 International truck, and a 1968Pontiac.

Ronald Coleman says anyone can stop by and check out the cave.

"Anybody who wants to come hang out in the man cave in Fitzgerald, Y'all just come down," said Coleman.

"We may or may not be working. We may be eating, we may be sitting back by the heater. It just depends on what the day goes like."

If you would like to check out the Man Cave, it's located at 309 East Central Avenue.

