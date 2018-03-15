Wreck blocks Philema Road

There is what appears to be a severe wreck on Philema Road, in Lee County.
Ambulances and sheriff deputies are on the scene, trying to render aid.
Traffic is blocked, so do not try to drive in the vicinity for the time being.
We are working to learn more about the wreck and will update our story as soon as possible
