Pregnant woman airlifted from Lee Co. wreck

By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
LEE CO., GA (WALB) -

A severe wreck on Philema Road in Lee County blocked traffic for several hours around 3 p.m.

Ambulances and sheriff's deputies responded to the scene.

Deputies said that one vehicle made a left-hand turn in front of a car, trying to turn onto Garrett from Philema, when another vehicle driving on Philema Road was hit.

Deputies said a    pregnant woman was airlifted for treatment. Others in her car were taken to a hospital.

One person in the other car was also taken to a local hospital.

GSP is investigating the accident.

Traffic was temporarily rerouted.

