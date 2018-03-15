Pregnant woman airlifted from Lee Co. wreck

A severe wreck on Philema Road in Lee County blocked traffic for several hours around 3 p.m. (Source: WALB)

A severe wreck on Philema Road in Lee County blocked traffic for several hours around 3 p.m.

Ambulances and sheriff's deputies responded to the scene.

Deputies said that one vehicle made a left-hand turn in front of a car, trying to turn onto Garrett from Philema, when another vehicle driving on Philema Road was hit.

Deputies said a pregnant woman was airlifted for treatment. Others in her car were taken to a hospital.

One person in the other car was also taken to a local hospital.

GSP is investigating the accident.

Traffic was temporarily rerouted.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.