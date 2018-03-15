Sheriff Hobby bond decision put off until next week

The state says that Attorney Norman Crowe is one of the lawyers whose conversations were heard by Hobby in the Worth jail (Source: WALB)

Suspended Worth County Sheriff Jeff Hobby was back in court Thursday.... though he will remain behind bars for at least another week.

And now prosecutors want one his attorneys disqualified, because he could also be a victim of one of the crimes Hobby is charged with.

Hobby was in court in a suit and tie, but discussions never even made it far enough to talk his bond.

All of today’s discussion was around a motion prosecutors made to have Hobby’s attorney, Norman Crowe, disqualified from this case, calling it a conflict of interest.

They say Crowe is one of the attorneys whose interview with a separate client was recorded by a device prosecutors say was installed under Hobby’s direction.

Hobby turned himself in on Friday, after the GBI issued 67 warrants against him.

One for violating his oath of office, and 66 counts of eavesdropping and surveillance which invades the privacy of another.

Warrants said Hobby used an audio and video recording device to record private conversations between attorneys and clients in a room at the jail between July 13th, 2017 and February 26th of this year.

Attorneys say Crowe had at least six interviews with separate clients in the room during that time frame.

After a long pause in court, Judge Bill Reinhardt put the hearing on hold until 9:30 next Friday.

He says there are some issues that need to be addressed by attorneys.

So for now, Hobby will remain behind bars at least for the next week.

