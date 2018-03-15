Fitzgerald is home to great skydiving

The annual St. Patrick's Day Celebration Boogie is looking to give people the chance to see a sky view of the Chicken Festival.

This is their 10th year in Fitzgerald and the organizer says the city couldn't have taken them in any better.

With help from the festival, it makes everyone experience even better.

"My initial plan was to have it another weekend because I thought there might be problems with too many people in hotels, and I didn't want to get in the way of what they were doing and they encouraged me to have it the same weekend," said Chris Spence organizer of the Annual St. Patrick's Day Celebration. "And as they say the rest is history."



He says they have about 200 skydivers every year, from all over the country.

They have one of the largest drop zones in southwest Georgia.

