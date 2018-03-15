Thomasville looks back at the Cold War

This spring, the Thomasville History Center invites you to engage your curiosity at 'The Slides of March,' their spring lecture series.

The final lecture, offered on March 27, reaches back to the more recent past and a unique architectural feature added to many homes and public buildings during the Cold War.

Landmarks’ Preservations Programs Manager, Sophia Latz, will present 'Duck & Cover: the Architecture of Fallout Shelters' on March 27. The lecture will begin at 7:30pm at the Thomasville History Center located at 725 N. Dawson Street.

The program will be held in the Flowers-Roberts Basement. If accessibility is a concern, please contact the Thomasville History Center in advance.

This program is presented free of charge and is open to all.

For more information regarding upcoming programs at the Thomasville History Center, look on Instagram and Facebook using @thomasvillehistory to follow daily updates on current programs, research projects, and images from our photographic archives.

call 229-226-7664.

