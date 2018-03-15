The Blue and Gray Museum

Fitzgerald's history remains at the center of tourism for the city. The city was founded as a colony city of aging union veterans after the civil war, in 1895.

This Blue and Gray Museum is in the old train depot.

It has artifacts from many of the original colonists, including tools used for trade as well as weapons the soldiers had. The museum's director says it's important for people who come to the museum to see what the city represents.

In an area where the division between north and south can sometimes be as real today as it was back then, it's nice for people to realize that this is a place where the north and the south came back together," said Aaron Benefield Blue and Gray Museum Director. "It was a place of reconciliation between the two sides."

The museum was founded by Beth Davis, whose family member was one of the union veterans who moved to the town.

She started it with her husband in their laundra-mat and was later moved to the depot in the 70s.

