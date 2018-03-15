Gov. Deal names new interim Worth Co. sheriff

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal issued an executive order Wednesday naming a replacement for interim Worth County Sheriff Bobby Sapp.

Due to medical necessity, Sapp gave his resignation to Deal, effect March 23.

Retired GSP Trooper Donald Whitaker was appointed by Deal, to fill the temporary vacancy in the office of Sheriff of Worth County, pending the final disposition of the charges against Sheriff Jeff Hobby, or until the expiration of his term of office, whichever occurs first.

Whitaker takes over effective March 23.

Hobby is being held in the Lowndes County jail on multiple felony counts.

