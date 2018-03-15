Columbus bank robber gets almost 9 years in federal prison

A Georgia man has been sentenced for assaulting a corrections officer.

On March, 12, 2018, United States District Court Judge Leslie J. Abrams sentenced Christopher Belt, 27, of Columbus, to 84 months imprisonment for the offense of assault on a federal employee.

Last August, Judge Clay D. Land imposed a sentence of 106 months imprisonment on the bank robbery charge, to be served consecutively with the assault charge, totaling 190 months imprisonment. Belt was also ordered to pay over $28,000 in restitution related to the officer’s medical bills.

Belt was being held at the Sumter Co. Jail in August while awaiting sentencing on the bank robbery charge, and got in a verbal dispute with another inmate. A corrections officer attempted to calm the situation by moving Belt, but Belt rushed toward the other inmate and broke the guard's arm.

"This office is dedicated to ensuring that the correctional facilities which house those we prosecute are safe places in which punishment and rehabilitation can take place," said United States Attorney Charles Peeler. "Violence against officers or other inmates will not be tolerated. Our office will do everything we can to see that such acts result in additional jail time being imposed and that those responsible for the costs be made to bear them."

This case was investigated by the United States Marshals Service. Assistant United States Attorney Leah E. McEwen prosecuted the case for the United States.

