Thomasville kindergarten students learn about dental health

On Thursday, kindergarten students from Harper Elementary School got a special visit from folks at the Thomasville Pediatric Dentistry office.



Dental hygienists Melissa Simpson and Courtney Brasington spoke to the student about healthy hygiene and the importance of brushing your teeth.



Simpson and Brasington went over all the different tools used by dentists to clean teeth so students know what everything is during their next visit.



The two also spent some time talking to students about healthy eating, what snacks are the best for your teeth.

