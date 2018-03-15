Editorial: Students protest in schools

Wednesday, exactly one month since 17 people were killed in the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida, survivors of the massacre joined tens of thousands of students in about 3,100 schools across the country, and walked out of their classes.

The walkout lasted 17 minutes, one for each of the Parkland victims.

Organizers said the purpose was to highlight inaction by Congress, against the gun violence plaguing our schools and neighborhoods.

Students across South Georgia joined the anniversary, some to encourage more gun control, some to stop violence in schools, and some just to honor those lives lost.

"We didn't speak about any political views or anything about gun control to be politically correct and not to offend everyone so our message would appeal to everyone," said Justin Seo.

Student leaders read the names of the 17 students killed just one month ago, and then they made speeches they had prepared.

"Basically about if you see something, say something. If you see something suspicious report it and also a speech about just being polite and nice to each other," Seo said.

"They didn't reprimand us for doing this and I'm very proud to be part of a school that does that," said Chase Graham, a senior.

Students say that this is only the beginning, and they will continue searching for ways to bring awareness. Plans are already being made for a march on Washington, set for later this month.

Kudos to those parents giving their kids permission to protest violence and gun control in a peaceful manner.

We teach them to stand up for what they feel is the right thing to do.

These young men and women have a backbone and we support them to the fullest.

We hope many adults will take a lesson from them.

