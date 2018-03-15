AFD crews respond to small fire at P&G plant - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany fire crews have responded to a small fire at the Procter and Gamble plant.

At least four fire trucks responded to the plant around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Batallion Chief Kelly Harcrow said there was a small fire in a hydraulic tank in a control room. The fire has been contained and is under control but is not out yet. They are allowing the fire to burn itself out and there is no immediate danger.

One ambulance also responded, but Dougherty County EMS Supervisor Phillip Jackson said they have not had to transport anyone. Harcrow said people were inside at the time but no one was injured and everyone made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WALB News 10's Ashley Bohle is at the scene and will have live reports throughout Today in Georgia.

