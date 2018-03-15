AFD crews respond to small fire at P&G plant

Albany fire crews have responded to a small fire at the Procter and Gamble plant.

At least four fire trucks responded to the plant around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Learning more about this morning’s fire at @ProcterGamble in Albany. AFD Batallion Chief, Kelly Harcrow says no injuries, the first is contained in a hydraulic tank, firefighters are allowing the fire to put itself out, no immediate danger. @WALBNews10 pic.twitter.com/ALlU499RW9 — Ashley Bohle WALB (@AshleyWALB) March 15, 2018

Batallion Chief Kelly Harcrow said there was a small fire in a hydraulic tank in a control room. The fire has been contained and is under control but is not out yet. They are allowing the fire to burn itself out and there is no immediate danger.

One ambulance also responded, but Dougherty County EMS Supervisor Phillip Jackson said they have not had to transport anyone. Harcrow said people were inside at the time but no one was injured and everyone made it out safely.

Here’s a longer video of the scene at @ProcterGamble in Albany. This controlled fire in the hydraulic tank could take hours to complete its burn. Stick with @WALBNews10 as this story continues to develop on your mobile app, online and on air. pic.twitter.com/YsiOBlWo3g — Ashley Bohle WALB (@AshleyWALB) March 15, 2018

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

