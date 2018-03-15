AFD crews respond to small fire at biomass plant

Albany fire crews responded to a small fire at the Albany Green Energy biomass plant next to Procter and Gamble.More >>
Albany fire crews responded to a small fire at the Albany Green Energy biomass plant next to Procter and Gamble.More >>
A production company out of New York is in Lee County shooting a public service announcement about the dangers of distracted driving.More >>
A production company out of New York is in Lee County shooting a public service announcement about the dangers of distracted driving.More >>
A community tour made its first stop in Fitzgerald Tuesday. The F.R.E.S.H. Communities tour stopped at the Summit Apartments to give the local community information about Medicare, financial resources and final expenses.More >>
A community tour made its first stop in Fitzgerald Tuesday. The F.R.E.S.H. Communities tour stopped at the Summit Apartments to give the local community information about Medicare, financial resources and final expenses.More >>
On Tuesday, an Irwin County soldier returned from a nine-month deployment and he made a couple of surprise visits after making it back home.More >>
On Tuesday, an Irwin County soldier returned from a nine-month deployment and he made a couple of surprise visits after making it back home.More >>
The Thomasville-Thomas County SWAT team is now a fully staffed team. Eight people from the sheriff's office, three of whom are also on the drug squad, recently completed training to become certified SWAT team members.More >>
The Thomasville-Thomas County SWAT team is now a fully staffed team. Eight people from the sheriff's office, three of whom are also on the drug squad, recently completed training to become certified SWAT team members.More >>