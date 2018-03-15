AFD crews respond to small fire at biomass plant - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

AFD crews respond to small fire at biomass plant

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany fire crews responded to a small fire at the Albany Green Energy biomass plant next to Procter and Gamble.

At least four fire trucks responded to the plant around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Batallion Chief Kelly Harcrow said there was a small fire in a hydraulic tank in a control room. Crews quickly contained the fire and let it burn itself out,  shortly after 7 a. m.  AFD put firefighters in the factory with a hose, ready to make sure everything went ok. 

One fire truck and its crew will stay here for the day to monitor everything. 

An investigator will have to figure out the cause of the blaze, which so far, is unknown. 

One ambulance also responded, but Dougherty County EMS Supervisor Phillip Jackson said they have not had to transport anyone.

Harcrow said people were inside at the time but no one was injured and everyone made it out safely.

