F.R.E.S.H. community tour makes first stop in Fitzgerald

A community tour made its first stop in Fitzgerald Tuesday.

The F.R.E.S.H. Communities tour stopped at the Summit Apartments to give the local community information about Medicare, financial resources and final expenses.

The president of F.R.E.S.H. Communities Inc., Fer-Rell Malone Sr, says people are losing their lives because they don't know about benefits available to them.

"People are dying because of a lack of knowledge. It's not a lack of services. It's a lack of knowledge and it is left up to us to implement a system by which we can systematically support people," said Malone.

The tour will make a stop in Albany on March 23.

