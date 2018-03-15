F.R.E.S.H. community tour makes first stop in Fitzgerald - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

F.R.E.S.H. community tour makes first stop in Fitzgerald

By Bradford Ambrose, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
Fer-Rell Malone Sr (Source: WALB) Fer-Rell Malone Sr (Source: WALB)
FITZGERALD, GA (WALB) -

A community tour made its first stop in Fitzgerald Tuesday.

The F.R.E.S.H. Communities tour stopped at the Summit Apartments to give the local community information about Medicare, financial resources and final expenses.

The president of F.R.E.S.H. Communities Inc., Fer-Rell Malone Sr, says people are losing their lives because they don't know about benefits available to them. 

"People are dying because of a lack of knowledge. It's not a lack of services. It's a lack of knowledge and it is left up to us to implement a system by which we can systematically support people," said Malone.

The tour will make a stop in Albany on March 23.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • F.R.E.S.H. community tour makes first stop in Fitzgerald

    F.R.E.S.H. community tour makes first stop in Fitzgerald

    Thursday, March 15 2018 4:04 AM EDT2018-03-15 08:04:03 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    A community tour made its first stop in Fitzgerald Tuesday. The F.R.E.S.H. Communities tour stopped at the Summit Apartments to give the local community information about Medicare, financial resources and final expenses.

    More >>

    A community tour made its first stop in Fitzgerald Tuesday. The F.R.E.S.H. Communities tour stopped at the Summit Apartments to give the local community information about Medicare, financial resources and final expenses.

    More >>

  • VIDEO: South GA soldier returns home, surprises family

    VIDEO: South GA soldier returns home, surprises family

    Thursday, March 15 2018 3:57 AM EDT2018-03-15 07:57:00 GMT
    Army Specialist Franklin Faircloth surprised his little brother on Tuesday after a nine-month deployment to South Korea. (Source: Denise Faircloth)Army Specialist Franklin Faircloth surprised his little brother on Tuesday after a nine-month deployment to South Korea. (Source: Denise Faircloth)
    Army Specialist Franklin Faircloth surprised his little brother on Tuesday after a nine-month deployment to South Korea. (Source: Denise Faircloth)Army Specialist Franklin Faircloth surprised his little brother on Tuesday after a nine-month deployment to South Korea. (Source: Denise Faircloth)

    On Tuesday, an Irwin County soldier returned from a nine-month deployment and he made a couple of surprise visits after making it back home.

    More >>

    On Tuesday, an Irwin County soldier returned from a nine-month deployment and he made a couple of surprise visits after making it back home.

    More >>

  • Thomas Co. now has fully staffed SWAT team

    Thomas Co. now has fully staffed SWAT team

    Thursday, March 15 2018 3:37 AM EDT2018-03-15 07:37:14 GMT
    The Thomasville-Thomas County SWAT team is now a fully staffed team. (Source: WALB)The Thomasville-Thomas County SWAT team is now a fully staffed team. (Source: WALB)
    The Thomasville-Thomas County SWAT team is now a fully staffed team. (Source: WALB)The Thomasville-Thomas County SWAT team is now a fully staffed team. (Source: WALB)

    The Thomasville-Thomas County SWAT team is now a fully staffed team. Eight people from the sheriff's office, three of whom are also on the drug squad, recently completed training to become certified SWAT team members.

    More >>

    The Thomasville-Thomas County SWAT team is now a fully staffed team. Eight people from the sheriff's office, three of whom are also on the drug squad, recently completed training to become certified SWAT team members.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly