Thomas Co. now has fully staffed SWAT team

The Thomasville-Thomas County SWAT team is now a fully staffed team.

Eight people from the sheriff's office, three of whom are also on the drug squad, recently completed training to become certified SWAT team members.

The unit is now up to 21 members.

SWAT is a joint unit between the Thomas County Sheriff's Office and Thomasville Police Department, and also consists of emergency medical service personnel and firefighters.

Drug Squad Commander Louis Schofill says the training will help with planning for searches and warrants.

"It will help us with planning for searches and vehicle stops. How to plan for those, and how to execute those with tactics that are up to the date, up to the minute," said Schofill.

Schofill says having SWAT-certified agents allows them to have access to different equipment than they normally would.

