VIDEO: South GA soldier returns home, surprises family - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

VIDEO: South GA soldier returns home, surprises family

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Army Specialist Franklin Faircloth surprised his little brother on Tuesday after a nine-month deployment to South Korea. (Source: Denise Faircloth) Army Specialist Franklin Faircloth surprised his little brother on Tuesday after a nine-month deployment to South Korea. (Source: Denise Faircloth)
Franklin's first stop was at Irwin County Middle School where he surprised his little sister Donna Faircloth. (Source: Denise Faircloth) Franklin's first stop was at Irwin County Middle School where he surprised his little sister Donna Faircloth. (Source: Denise Faircloth)
IRWIN CO., GA (WALB) -

On Tuesday, an Irwin County soldier returned from a nine-month deployment and he made a couple of surprise visits after making it back home.

Army Specialist Franklin Faircloth just returned from South Korea and he wanted to make a few pit stops on his way home on Tuesday after finally making it back to Irwin County.

Franklin's first stop was at Irwin County Middle School where he surprised his little sister Donna Faircloth.

Next, Franklin went to Irwin County Elementary to surprise his little brother, Chris White.

Franklin's mom, Denise Faircloth, said his grandmother had a stroke and was paralyzed and he came home to spend time with her and visit with family.

Denise said Franklin is more than just a brother his siblings.

"He is older than his sister and brother so he has kinda been like a big brother and dad to them," explained Denise.

Denise said that she is proud of her kids and the love they have for family.

"I really love to share the love my kids have for each other and how proud of my children's accomplishments (I am)," said Denise.

Franklin is on a two-week leave and has to report back to Ft. Hood in Texas by April 1. 

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • F.R.E.S.H. community tour makes first stop in Fitzgerald

    F.R.E.S.H. community tour makes first stop in Fitzgerald

    Thursday, March 15 2018 4:04 AM EDT2018-03-15 08:04:03 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    A community tour made its first stop in Fitzgerald Tuesday. The F.R.E.S.H. Communities tour stopped at the Summit Apartments to give the local community information about Medicare, financial resources and final expenses.

    More >>

    A community tour made its first stop in Fitzgerald Tuesday. The F.R.E.S.H. Communities tour stopped at the Summit Apartments to give the local community information about Medicare, financial resources and final expenses.

    More >>

  • VIDEO: South GA soldier returns home, surprises family

    VIDEO: South GA soldier returns home, surprises family

    Thursday, March 15 2018 3:57 AM EDT2018-03-15 07:57:00 GMT
    Army Specialist Franklin Faircloth surprised his little brother on Tuesday after a nine-month deployment to South Korea. (Source: Denise Faircloth)Army Specialist Franklin Faircloth surprised his little brother on Tuesday after a nine-month deployment to South Korea. (Source: Denise Faircloth)
    Army Specialist Franklin Faircloth surprised his little brother on Tuesday after a nine-month deployment to South Korea. (Source: Denise Faircloth)Army Specialist Franklin Faircloth surprised his little brother on Tuesday after a nine-month deployment to South Korea. (Source: Denise Faircloth)

    On Tuesday, an Irwin County soldier returned from a nine-month deployment and he made a couple of surprise visits after making it back home.

    More >>

    On Tuesday, an Irwin County soldier returned from a nine-month deployment and he made a couple of surprise visits after making it back home.

    More >>

  • Thomas Co. now has fully staffed SWAT team

    Thomas Co. now has fully staffed SWAT team

    Thursday, March 15 2018 3:37 AM EDT2018-03-15 07:37:14 GMT
    The Thomasville-Thomas County SWAT team is now a fully staffed team. (Source: WALB)The Thomasville-Thomas County SWAT team is now a fully staffed team. (Source: WALB)
    The Thomasville-Thomas County SWAT team is now a fully staffed team. (Source: WALB)The Thomasville-Thomas County SWAT team is now a fully staffed team. (Source: WALB)

    The Thomasville-Thomas County SWAT team is now a fully staffed team. Eight people from the sheriff's office, three of whom are also on the drug squad, recently completed training to become certified SWAT team members.

    More >>

    The Thomasville-Thomas County SWAT team is now a fully staffed team. Eight people from the sheriff's office, three of whom are also on the drug squad, recently completed training to become certified SWAT team members.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly