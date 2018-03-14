VIDEO: South GA soldier returns home, surprises family

Franklin's first stop was at Irwin County Middle School where he surprised his little sister Donna Faircloth. (Source: Denise Faircloth)

Army Specialist Franklin Faircloth surprised his little brother on Tuesday after a nine-month deployment to South Korea. (Source: Denise Faircloth)

On Tuesday, an Irwin County soldier returned from a nine-month deployment and he made a couple of surprise visits after making it back home.

Army Specialist Franklin Faircloth just returned from South Korea and he wanted to make a few pit stops on his way home on Tuesday after finally making it back to Irwin County.

Franklin's first stop was at Irwin County Middle School where he surprised his little sister Donna Faircloth.

Next, Franklin went to Irwin County Elementary to surprise his little brother, Chris White.

Franklin's mom, Denise Faircloth, said his grandmother had a stroke and was paralyzed and he came home to spend time with her and visit with family.

Denise said Franklin is more than just a brother his siblings.

"He is older than his sister and brother so he has kinda been like a big brother and dad to them," explained Denise.

Denise said that she is proud of her kids and the love they have for family.

"I really love to share the love my kids have for each other and how proud of my children's accomplishments (I am)," said Denise.

Franklin is on a two-week leave and has to report back to Ft. Hood in Texas by April 1.

