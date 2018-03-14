Pruitt Health celebrates nine women over the age of 100

The theme was remembering when, taking the women back to the year they were born by talking about some of the things that were going on 100 years ago. (Source: WALB)

Pruitt Health in Albany celebrated nine women in their facility who are all over the age of 100. (Source: WALB)

Pruitt Health in Albany celebrated nine women in their facility who are all over the age of 100.

The oldest is 105.

Friends and family of the women were invited to attend.

They had music, a catered dinner, and trivia.

The theme was "remembering when" and they were taking the women back to the year they were born by talking about some of the things that were going on 100 years ago.

"We want to just celebrate the lives that they've led. We know that they've impacted many lives and are still impacting lives daily and so we just want to celebrate that tonight with them and their families," said Chris King, Administrator at Pruitt Health.

King said it is unusual to have that many people over the age of 100 in one nursing home, and they wanted to celebrate all their special lives.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.