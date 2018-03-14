Pruitt Health celebrates nine women over the age of 100

Robert Clayton was able to live out his dream of becoming a firefighter... with the Moultrie Fire Department.More >>
Robert Clayton was able to live out his dream of becoming a firefighter... with the Moultrie Fire Department.More >>
A production company out of New York is in Lee County shooting a public service announcement about the dangers of distracted driving.More >>
A production company out of New York is in Lee County shooting a public service announcement about the dangers of distracted driving.More >>
Pruitt Health in Albany celebrated nine women in their facility who are all over the age of 100.More >>
Pruitt Health in Albany celebrated nine women in their facility who are all over the age of 100.More >>
If you drove along Radium Springs road near Albany State University Wednesday afternoon you probably noticed litter pickup efforts.More >>
If you drove along Radium Springs road near Albany State University Wednesday afternoon you probably noticed litter pickup efforts.More >>
Dougherty County sheriff's officials want to remind South Georgians there is a strict new security policy in place in 2018 that limits what a person can take into the courthouse.More >>
Dougherty County sheriff's officials want to remind South Georgians there is a strict new security policy in place in 2018 that limits what a person can take into the courthouse.More >>