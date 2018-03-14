Fight Albany Blight and ASU partner to reduce litter

This is a part of a new partnership with ASU and Fight Albany Blight. (Source: WALB)

Over 80 students picked up liter along Radium Springs Road Wednesday. (Source: WALB)

If you drove along Radium Springs road near Albany State University Wednesday afternoon you probably noticed litter pickup efforts.

This is all part of a brand new partnership between the city and ASU Athletics.

More than 80 students filled garbage bags of unwanted litter along Radium Springs Road, right across the street from the ASU campus.

The partnership will benefit both ASU and Fight Albany Blight.

The students are encouraged to get public service hours and the city is in need of groups and organizations to assist with blight remediation.

Organizers described it as a win-win situation.

"The college student-athletes needed community service hours and we need volunteers with Fight Albany Blight so it was absolutely perfect and it happened right at the right time," said Kerrie Davis with the City of Albany.

The partnership will continue over the next year including all of ASU athletics in the clean up of other problem areas across the city.

