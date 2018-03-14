Lee County baseball defends home-field on senior night

Senior Layne Wiard went 2-2 and delivered the go-ahead RBI (Source: WALB)

It was a happy ending to senior night at Trojan Field in Leesburg. With family and friends looking on, Lee County defeated Thomas County Central 7-4 under the lights Wednesday.

Senior Reid Hanson received the win in relief, while fellow senior pitchers Gavin Paul and Zach Parrish shared time on the mound allowing the Yellow Jackets only 5 hits.

The Trojans improved to (11-4) and will travel to Northside, Warner Robins Friday night to open region play.

