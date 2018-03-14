Larry Harold gets acclimated at Americus-Sumter

At his first coaching job in Georgia Larry Harold led Macon County to its first ever win over Americus-Sumter.

A short 5 years later and he's taking over the program that was once a bullet point on his resume.

Harold spent Wednesday meeting with players and coaches at his new school.

He was hired Thursday to be the 9th head coach in Americus-Sumter football history.

This will be Harold's 4th school in the past 5 years.

His previous stops were Macon County, Brunswick and Central in Macon.

He's no stranger to getting acclimated to a new environment.

Meeting his new football players fortified his decision to return to South Georgia.

"They remind me of my Macon County kids," said Harold. "Just kids from a small community that love football. You look at them, you look at their chest, their arms and they are in the weight room. They're working hard every day after school i got to see them work out after 4th block, and I'm just excited."

21 seniors from that (9-3) region championship team will graduate.

Harold is taking over for Erik Soliday who retired from the public school system and took over at Tiftarea this offseason.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.