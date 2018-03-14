People continue to bring banned items to Dougherty Co. Courthouse

Everyone has to have their bags checked, empty their pockets and walk through a metal detector to get into the Dougherty County Courthouse. (Source: WALB)

It seems a lot of people don't understand that things have changed at the Dougherty County Courthouse and still come to the courthouse with banned items. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County sheriff's officials want to remind South Georgians there is a strict new security policy in place in 2018 that limits what a person can take into the courthouse.

Below are some of the items that were confiscated or surrendered by people at the security table at the entrance of the Dougherty County courthouse recently:

Knives

Razors

Scissors

Pepper spray

A screwdriver

But they have also had to stop lots of people with guns.

"It's getting to where we are going to have to start preferring charges when it comes to having firearms," said Dougherty County Sheriff's Office Investigator Captain Craig Dodd.

Most liquids are also banned from the courthouse under the new security code, which has been in place for three months now.

Many people don't understand that means perfume bottles as well.

"Let's face it, it's the times, " said Dodd. "Lots more violence out everywhere in the world than there ever has been. So, we are trying to keep that violence out of the courthouse."

So everyone has to have their bags checked, empty their pockets and walk through a metal detector to get into the Dougherty County Courthouse.

You can bring in your cell phone, but it must be off in the courtroom. No photography or use of any kind in the courtroom is allowed.

"We have had people texting threats to witnesses in the case, and that sort of thing," said Dodd. "Of course we can't have that."

Dodd said that if caught, your cell phone will be confiscated and you will be arrested for contempt of court.

Now, if you try to bring in a water bottle or other banned item, you will be asked to return to lock it in your car. If not, it will be seized.

The sheriff's office said they are doing all they can to keep the people in the courthouse safe.

