Thomas Co. deputies look for owners of recovered stolen property

Thomas County Sheriff's investigators are hoping to find the owners of a trailer full of stolen equipment.

Three men are now facing charges in connection with the stolen property.

An off-duty Grady County deputy called the Thomas County Sheriff's Office after he said Claude Cowart, Matthew Champion and Jason Baird approached him, attempting to sell him a stolen lawnmower.

Deputies said it happened at a truck stop in Thomas County.

"They are charged in Thomas County with felony theft by receiving. I'm sure they will have pending charges in Grady County and possibly several other surrounding counties, depending on where the trailer and other property was stolen from" said Tim Watkins with the Thomas County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said they have already identified the owners of the two lawnmowers, they live in Grady County.

Deputies are still searching for the owner of the large trailer.

