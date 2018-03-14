Thomas Co. drug squad seeing more spice cases

Dougherty County sheriff's officials want to remind South Georgians there is a strict new security policy in place in 2018 that limits what a person can take into the courthouse.More >>
Dougherty County sheriff's officials want to remind South Georgians there is a strict new security policy in place in 2018 that limits what a person can take into the courthouse.More >>
Thomas County Sheriff's investigators are hoping to find the owners of a trailer full of stolen equipment.More >>
Thomas County Sheriff's investigators are hoping to find the owners of a trailer full of stolen equipment.More >>
Thomas County drug squad agents say they are seeing an increase in cases of a synthetic marijuana called spice.More >>
Thomas County drug squad agents say they are seeing an increase in cases of a synthetic marijuana called spice.More >>
There is a need for troopers in Southwest Georgia right now and across the state, according to Georgia State Patrol officials.More >>
There is a need for troopers in Southwest Georgia right now and across the state, according to Georgia State Patrol officials.More >>
Nearly a month after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, students across the country walked out in protest for National School Walkout Day Wednesday.More >>
Nearly a month after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, students across the country walked out in protest for National School Walkout Day Wednesday.More >>