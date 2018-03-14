Thomas Co. drug squad seeing more spice cases

Thomas County drug squad agents say they are seeing an increase in cases of a synthetic marijuana called spice. (Source: WALB)

Drug Squad Commander Louis Schofill attributes the rise in cases to probationers using spice, because it does not show up in a drug test.

Schofill said spice has a greater criminal charge than marijuana. He said it can also be dangerous to use, causing damage to your body.

"From what I understand, there are tests that can actually catch them smoking spice which is a schedule 1 drug, which is actually worse for penalties than marijuana," explained Schofill.

Schofill said they had numerous cases involving spice last month.

