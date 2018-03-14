Valdosta students take a stand during National School Walkout Day

Student holds up "America how much are your children worth?" sign. (Source: WALB)

Students read out the names of those who fell victim in the Parkland, Florida school mass shooting. (Source: WALB)

Students take a stand just after 10 a.m. to speak out about gun control. (Source: WALB)

It has been exactly one month since the deadly mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida and on Wednesday, students in South Georgia and across the country marked the day with a call to action against gun violence.

Students said they are not only frustrated but in fear for their safety.

Students like Jayden Smith said they are fighting for their lives in today's society and now is the time to stand up and speak out.

"It's not about us taking your guns away, but it's about the lives that your guns are taking away," said Smith.

One name followed by another rang out through the microphone with silence lingering in between during Wednesday's walkout.

MORE: South GA students participate in National School Walkout Day

They were names belonging to those who fell victim to the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida where 17 lives in total were claimed.

"Schools are supposed to be a safe place for our students and a safe place for our teachers, faculty and staff," said Smith.

It was these words from Valdosta High School students like Raven Ford, that pushed Wednesday's message as they observed National School Walkout Day to take a stand for gun control.

"Adults always say that children should be more involved in their country and politics, so here we are trying to take a stand and help those around us," said Ford.

Students are not wanting to do away with guns completely, but they would like the process to obtain a gun to be a lot more strenuous.

"People want their guns so bad, you know, Second Amendment, what's more important?" asked Walker-Potts. "A life or a gun?"

WALB asked what students thought about teachers being arm with guns. Would that make students feel safer in the classroom?

"I don't understand why people think that teachers are going to be able to shoot a kid when that's exactly what they are trained not to do," said Walker-Potts.

Students agree on one thing if nothing else, and that the stand must start with them.

"We know what we're doing, contrary to some who believe that we should sit down, be quiet and sit pretty. But we're not going to because we are the voices of the future, we are what's going to drive this world," explained Ford.

Students said that this is only the beginning, they will continue searching for ways to bring awareness.

Faculty, staff and local law enforcement attended the event to pay their respects to those who lost their lives in the Parkland mass shooting.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.