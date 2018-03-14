New England Patriot Malcolm Mitchell surprises students with boo - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

New England Patriot Malcolm Mitchell surprises students with books

By Damon Arnold, Reporter
Student proudly holds new book up, a gift from Malcolm Mitchell. (Source: WALB) Student proudly holds new book up, a gift from Malcolm Mitchell. (Source: WALB)
Students read along with football player Malcolm Mitchell. (Source: WALB) Students read along with football player Malcolm Mitchell. (Source: WALB)
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

Kids went crazy for Georgia Bulldog and New England Patriot Wide Receiver Malcolm Mitchell as he returned to Valdosta to give out some educational gifts.

Mitchell gave every student at S.L. Mason Elementary School his children's book "The Magician's Hat." 

Followed by his gift was an actual performance by a magician and the reading of the book, done by Mitchell himself.

Mitchell said that as a once reluctant reader himself, he wanted to push the importance of reading because it can inspire children to be anything they want to be.

"Every challenge, every statistic out there about reluctant readers, I definitely fell into it, but to give yourself the best chance to accomplish a goal, you have to read," explained Mitchell.

Mitchell was actually born and raised in Valdosta. He said it meant the world to be able to come back and give to the community that gave so much to him.

