GSP looking to hire, hosts recruiting event

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

There is a need for troopers in Southwest Georgia right now and across the state, according to Georgia State Patrol officials.

On Wednesday, Georgia State Patrol's Post 40 in Albany had a BBQ for the neighborhood, along with a recruitment event. 

The post is accepting applications from new trooper candidates.

Several other departments have openings as well. That includes the SWAT and dive teams. 

Recruiters said they are looking for hardworking and dependable people with high school diplomas. 

"Law enforcement can be a challenge. It can also be very rewarding," explained Sgt. Russ Covington. "The process to get hired and complete the training will be a challenge. So if you are looking for a challenge and want to be part of a professional organization, I encourage you to look into it and maybe put your application in."

GSP Troopers recently received a pay increase. 

If you are interested in applying you can call any post and ask for Sgt. Russ Covington. 

Post 40 Commander John Vanlandingham said you can stop by his post in Albany as well. 

To learn more about if you qualify, click here.  

