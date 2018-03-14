Valdosta honors the kids of Moody Air Force Base - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Valdosta honors the kids of Moody Air Force Base

By Damon Arnold, Reporter
Airmen and kids having lots of fun during morning arts and crafts at Sallas Mahone Elementary School. (Source: WALB) Airmen and kids having lots of fun during morning arts and crafts at Sallas Mahone Elementary School. (Source: WALB)
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

Valdosta showed just how much the community loves the kids of those who are away on deployment as part of a week-long event called South Georgia Loves Moody Air Force Base.

Sallas Mahone Elementary School's Scott Craven Breakfast Club invited airmen out for a hearty breakfast and some quality time with kids whose parents are overseas.

Together they made adhesive-putty that represented how they must all "stick" together while their loved ones are away defending the country.

"He's serious, he protects our country and he also saves us from dangerous people," said second-grader Jayden Vargas about his dad.

The breakfast club started 13 years ago in honor of Scott Craven, who was a volunteer at the elementary school, and died while stationed at Moody Air Force Base. 

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

