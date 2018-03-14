Where does your county fall?: List ranks GA counties by health

The University of Wisconsin has ranked the health of each county within Georgia. (Source: WALB)

The statewide county health rankings have been released.

It's a yearly study done by the University of Wisconsin.

Dougherty County ranked 153 out of 159 counties overall for health outcomes in Georgia.

The study looks at health factors like smoking, drinking, obesity and sexually transmitted diseases.

Below are the overall rankings for each county in the state. For more information on specific health factors for each county, visit the County Health Rankings website.

Forsyth (FO) Oconee (OC) Cherokee (CE) Fayette (FY) Gwinnett (GW) Columbia (CU) Cobb (CB) Harris (HI) Paulding (PD) Coweta (CW) White (WT) Lee (LE) Hall (HL) Fulton (FU) Jackson (JA) Pickens (PC) Catoosa (CS) DeKalb (DK) Jones (JN) Camden (CM) Houston (HO) Henry (HY) Dawson (DW) Bryan (BR) Barrow (BW) Douglas (DG) Habersham (HA) Union (UN) Effingham (EF) Walton (WN) Lumpkin (LP) Oglethorpe (OG) Morgan (MN) Johnson (JO) Towns (TO) Gilmer (GI) Charlton (CH) Rabun (RB) Pike (PI) Long (LO) Whitfield (WH) Bartow (BT) Jasper (JS) Chattahoochee (CC) Madison (MD) Floyd (FL) Banks (BN) McIntosh (MI) Liberty (LI) Clarke (CK) Crawford (CD) Heard (HE) Rockdale (RO) Newton (NE) Glynn (GY) Chatham (CA) Gordon (GO) Montgomery (MG) Clayton (CT) Schley (SC) Marion (MR) Pulaski (PL) Wheeler (WE) Putnam (PU) Monroe (MO) Hart (HT) Pierce (PE) Bulloch (BC) Bleckley (BL) Dooly (DL) Echols (EC) Fannin (FA) Dade (DA) Carroll (CR) Troup (TR) Baker (BK) Thomas (TH) Chattooga (CG) Wayne (WY) Lowndes (LW) Treutlen (TE) Greene (GE) Washington (WG) Coffee (CF) Haralson (HR) Dodge (DO) Worth (WO) Tattnall (TT) Berrien (BI) Murray (MU) Brantley (BE) Lamar (LA) Walker (WK) Lanier (LN) Telfair (TF) Stephens (SE) Grady (GR) Polk (PO) McDuffie (MC) Calhoun (CL) Muscogee (MS) Butts (BS) Tift (TI) Stewart (ST) Peach (PA) Brooks (BO) Lincoln (LC) Jenkins (JK) Baldwin (BD) Cook (CO) Elbert (EL) Atkinson (AT) Talbot (TB) Mitchell (MT) Wilcox (WC) Laurens (LU) Wilkes (WL) Screven (SR) Glascock (GL) Ware (WA) Macon (MA) Webster (WS) Sumter (SU) Richmond (RI) Decatur (DE) Evans (EV) Taylor (TY) Bacon (BA) Colquitt (CQ) Appling (AP) Upson (UP) Irwin (IR) Meriwether (ME) Jeff Davis (JD) Twiggs (TW) Burke (BU) Spalding (SP) Franklin (FR) Wilkinson (WI) Taliaferro (TA) Clinch (CI) Miller (ML) Bibb (BB) Emanuel (EM) Seminole (SM) Toombs (TM) Hancock (HN) Candler (CN) Terrell (TL) Randolph (RA) Jefferson (JE) Ben Hill (BH) Dougherty (DU) Clay (CY) Early (EA) Turner (TU) Crisp (CP) Warren (WR) Quitman (QU)

