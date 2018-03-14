Albany Museum of Art hosts sculptor Glenn Dasher

Savannah artist Glenn Dasher creates monuments that explore the way a monument’s meaning can change as years, decades and centuries pass and it is seen by people with new experiences and points of view.

His art is coming to Albany, and the opening reception for Dasher’s exhibition is 5-7 pm Thursday, March 15, at the Albany Museum of Art.

Dasher became fascinated by the physical tributes that had been created to its long history.

"I grew up around a lot of monuments on the squares. My family’s buried in Bonaventure Cemetery and I spent a lot of time at the cemetery," Dasher said. "I became very interested in it. I like monuments. I didn’t know what those there were about. That’s what most monuments are. Very few people understand what the statues and obelisks and other things they see originally meant."

Dasher, a full-time artist after 35 years in academia, combines his sculpting talent with common items he has recovered to make pieces of art that evoke responses that are influenced by the experiences of the observer.

“Most everything I make comes from the junkyard – all the parts and pieces – but they’re monuments," Dasher, the former dean of the College of Liberal Arts at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, Alabama, said. “Everything that you find in the junkyard that has been discarded has a history."

The Albany Museum of Art is accredited by the American Association of Museums. The Albany Museum of Art is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am until 5 pm. Admission is free.

For more information about the AMA please visit our website, or call 229·439·8400.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.